Today's mugshots: May 28

On June 28, 2018, there were news cameras from all over the world, the president was making big promises of jobs and economic investment, and others expressed upmost confidence that an energized economic engine was coming to southeastern Wisconsin during the groundbreaking at Foxconn's Mount Pleasant campus.
The fanfare followed Wisconsin agreeing to what could have been the biggest state government inventive package given to a private business in U.S. history. Those plans have changed drastically in the past three years, with the State of Wisconsin significantly downsizing its potential tax break investment by billions, while increasing its guaranteed incentives by millions. Simultaneously, Foxconn was given much more flexibility with its Wisconsin campus now that the originally agreed upon state-of-the-art LCD screen production facility plan is dead.
All those changes have come with Foxconn's leaders and cheerleaders willingly stepping away from local, national and international spotlights.
On Monday, to much less attention and more purposefully out of the public eye, Foxconn hosted a quiet ribbon-cutting for a few dozen stakeholders. It was the ceremonial opening of what is now the centerpiece of the much-changed campus: the 100-foot-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe — i.e. “The Foxconn Globe.”
The company has confirmed that the building is operational and that people are working there. But, per usual, the publicly known details are few.
Here's what we know
The family of 14-year-old Drekarion Williams says he was riding a scooter on Carlisle Avenue, going to his aunt’s house accompanied by a cousin on a bike, not long after midnight Sunday when an SUV pulled up and someone with a gun opened fire. Since Monday, the teenager has been breathing on his own, but he may be paralyzed for life because of yet another episode of seemingly random gun violence in Racine.
Police: Racine County man did burnouts, drank Smirnoff Ice in Taco Bell parking lot, threatened to fight officer
The man allegedly made statements to officers including "I don't give a (expletive) about you, and if I catch you without that (expletive) badge I'm beating that (expletive)," and said he "Wasn't afraid of cops" and that he "Hope(s) all cops die."
A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.
Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.
Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.
People crossing the street and cyclists should think twice before jaywalking or riding their bicycles through red lights in Racine this summer.
The Racine Police Department has the go-ahead from the city council to apply for a traffic grant that will have a pedestrian and bicycle component, even if some local leaders are worried about the side effects.
While a leader of the police department said that officers retain discretion in when to cite someone who commits a traffic violation vs. when to issue a warning, documents show the state will be expecting local officers working in traffic enforcement to issue citations in 75% of stops under this initiative.
One person was seriously hurt in a minivan vs. minivan crash at the busy corner of Middle Road and Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) Monday afternoon.
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly took car from the impound lot and proceeded to crash into multiple cars in a police chase.
Zero voter fraud cases were identified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission in Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Washington, Ozaukee or Jefferson counties; one was linked to the Town of Beloit in Rock County, one was in Brookfield in Waukesha County, and one was found in Whitefish Bay in Milwaukee County.
Selling chips, cold soda or lemonade from a cooler? Running a hot dog stand? "Everybody's done it," said Davonte Underwood, 12, who helps run Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop with his family. "We wanted to try something new."