Today's mugshots: May 12

This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
17-year-old struck down by gun violence late Friday night in Racine 'was poised to do some great things'
Family and friends are mourning Dontrell "Trell" Bush, a Horlick High School student and rising basketball star, who was shot and killed late Friday near his home in the Georgetown neighborhood.
The 18-year-old alleged shooter, according to a criminal complaint, "stated that he is from West Chicago and that what he did was just normal behavior there" regarding the allegation that he walked into a party Friday night and immediately shot Bush in the chest.
The store owner of One Stop Foods at 1711 N. Main St. allegedly pistol whipped someone, causing a skull fracture and ruptured eardrum during a fight in the store.
Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, two former Horlick wrestlers came forward, alleging at least one assistant coach knew the volunteer coach had been seen allegedly taking photographs of the boys showering about 10 years ago. They described having to revisit what happened, upon making reports to the police, as "emotionally traumatizing" and "very triggering."
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed someone with a pair of scissors and had a crack pipe on her.
RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her third OWI after allegedly crashing into a front porch.
A woman the man reportedly lived with said that he gets upset if anyone goes near his computer and no one is allowed to be by it.
When the Racine Raiders recently held a tryout at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin, coach Wilbert Kennedy was a little disappointed.
Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting
In an exceptionally rare case, a loved one of someone killed by a police officer was present for a deposition of the officer. Two weeks ago, Monique West, the mother of Ty’Rese West — the Racine 18-year-old shot and killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was trying to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light at around 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019 — sat in the same room as the officer who killed her son.