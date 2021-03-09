Today's mugshots: March 9
At least two people were hospitalized. The woman suspected in the stabbings is in custody.
39 years, 11,000 feet above sea level, 2 young women murdered, 2 orange socks, 1 man in custody.
'What could go there?' | Realtors trying to sell property near Foxconn wait for developers to come knocking
“When we originally did this, we thought they were building a lot out there," Howard Haubrich, a real estate agent with Bear Realty, said of what he had hoped would happen with Foxconn being literally across the street from a 30-plus-acre Mount Pleasant property he's trying to sell. The challenge remains in "Trying to find a developer or someone that wants to buy up that side of the road."
Racine man already facing warrants for firearm allegations arrested for alleged child pornography possession
"I pray the judicial system does their part and puts this scumbag behind bars, where he belongs," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement, referring to the man arrested Friday.
Witnesses reportedly lifted the 2-ton sedan off of a man who was stuck under it, who survived his injuries but still needed to be airlifted to Froedtert Hospital.
Coffee kiosks were never made. It's unclear how many ventilators were made. Electric car production, if it ever happens, is a long way away. Critics, even some of those who have toured the Mount Pleasant campus, remain skeptical of Foxconn.
A 16-year-old has been with five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety plus a single felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Zahn's building on Monument Square, empty for 40 years, moving toward revival. Here are the new hotel plans
Construction is due to begin no later than July 15, 2021.
WATCH: 2 body cam videos released by Racine County of K-9 Friday being pulled off teen accused of fleeing
In the videos, as Friday is pulled off the teen suspect, one deputy can be heard telling the dog "Addaboy" while the other deputy rebukes the teen, telling him "You're the one that went by me buddy" as the handcuffs are locked.
It stalled years ago because of the 2008 economic recession, but a residential development with a plan to bring about 300 new families to the community within eight years in Union Grove is back on track.