These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: March 27
The video on Tek's last day as a law enforcement dog has gone viral.
Waterford is losing a popular destination with the announced shutdown of Waterford Unique Antique Market, once ranked among Wisconsin's best i…
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.
BURLINGTON — A Wisconsin Vision Center employee is accused of breaking into the CEO’s safe and taking gift cards and merchandise worth more th…
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Qdoba employee has been accused of taking drugs while at work.