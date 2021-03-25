Today's mugshots: March 25
BRISTOL — A jury Friday afternoon found Martice Fuller guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his 15-year-old former girlfriend Kaylie Juga, a killing prosecutors said was a domestic violence homicide despite both the victim’s and Fuller’s young age.
LYONS — Mount Pleasant resident Julia Jarlsberg, 31, is being charged for allegedly causing bodily harm to a child at the Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park, located by Grand Geneva Resort outside of Lake Geneva.
“I want black artists, black creators, black culture-bearers to also be remembered as creative and for their thoughtful leadership,” said Rosy Petri, a Racine native textile artist whose work is currently on display at the Racine Art Museum. “Having a creative practice is almost like having a spiritual practice; it’s really centering. It puts you within the constellation of now.”
Teen driver from Madison hurt, faces citations after 2 vehicles burst into flames in Mount Pleasant crash
Two vehicles burst into flames Saturday night after what police in Mount Pleasant believe was a high-speed collision, sending one of the drivers, a 17-year-old, to the hospital. Police said the teen wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
Burlington's popular annual festival, ChocolateFest, might be finished for good. Organizers cite a lack of enthusiasm and momentum, and they seek city approval to try a new event called "Burlington Jamboree."
The planned COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Regency Mall remains on schedule to open Tuesday.
Two years after a crash in Caledonia that left one dead and one injured, the man left alive — who investigators believe had been driving while intoxicated — has been charged with two felonies.
A Kenosha man allegedly followed a woman home from a grocery store then held a knife to her neck and stole her purse on March 12 on Illinois Street in Racine. He later allegedly used her credit cards to make purchases at several stores.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine man allegedly stole $518.17 worth of shingles from Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road.