Today's mugshots: March 2
Three cars driven by drunk drivers crashed into each other at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 32 in Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Ten videos, two audio files, and hundreds of photos regarding the Ty’Rese West shooting were released Monday afternoon in an unexpected drop from the City of Racine.
Jose Trinidad, 46, who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child from the time she was 6 years old until she was 9 years old, was handed a lengthy prison sentence on Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg.
A Racine man who allegedly had nearly a quarter pound of cocaine in his car and home has been accused of being a drug dealer and was arrested.
Prior to being placed under investigation for directing students to consider debunked election fraud theories, school district records show that Burlington High School teacher Jeff Taff urged students to examine COVID-19 conspiracy theories that the public health crisis is a hoax, that vaccines are harmful, that death totals related to the pandemic are inflated, and that the Democratic Party along with other "global elites" including Bill Gates manufactured the crisis.
WATCH NOW: Mexico Lindo, one of the county's oldest Mexican restaurants, is reopening in Downtown Racine
In anticipation of the restaurant's opening, Sendi Contreras said customers are peering in to watch the family move in to the building. "A customer popped in last night," she said on Thursday. "They're asking, 'Are you open yet?'"
The Great Depression. World War II. Two fires in 1967 that completely destroyed the the inside of the restaurant. And now, the COVID-19 pandemic. Wells Brothers Restaurant has survived it all.
CHICAGO — The days of paying cash on the Illinois Tollway are gone forever.
Last November, a plan for a new Culver's at the corner of highways 31 and 38 was pulled at the last minute. But now that plan is being revived, albeit at a different location.
After more than two decades as a law-abiding citizen, Racine man's sole felony has finally been pardoned
“I thought I was going to die with that on my record,” Tyson Willis said of his single drug-dealing felony from more than half-a-life ago. It had hung over him like a curse. On Friday, he was granted clemency by Gov. Tony Evers, years after Scott Walker ignored his appeal.
“There’s no holding me back … I got opportunities now.”