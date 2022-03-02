These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: March 2
"I'm pretty ticked about it," said the property owner, who was fined $124. "Everybody else has got their noses sticking in ... They're bothering me, by nosing in."
He was found "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds" in the middle of the street on the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, the Racine Police Department confirmed Monday morning.
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.
A life full of love, and a courageous walk across the stage
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly choked and threw a woman into a wall, assaulting her multiple times.
Same pancakes. Same sausage. Different weekend. Different location.
Union Grove plans to introduce the region's newest outdoor beer garden this summer, and officials have found their vendor in the company that operates the popular and successful Franksville Craft Beer Garden in nearby Caledonia.
Gableman last week called for several officials, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason, to be jailed for refusing to sit for behind-closed-doors interviews they were subpoenaed for.
A Racine teenager has been accused of firing a gun at a man, who told him to stop cutting through his backyard, and later stealing a car.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross report they are assisting displaced. residents