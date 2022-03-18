These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: March 18
A man is still alive, but in critical condition, after being shot in the head Sunday night in Racine, the Racine Police Department reported.
The man who also lived at the residence, for whom the suspect was hired to take care of, was not identified in a criminal complaint and there was no indication he was involved in drug dealing.
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
Two kids are in custody after one allegedly discharged a firearm in a bathroom at Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School.
Two houses were reported shot on Racine's north side Monday night.
Racine teenager facing felony charges for allegedly causing $8,000 worth of damage to rental property
A Racine teenager allegedly was involved in causing $8,000 worth of damage to a rental property last year. He made his first appearance in court Monday.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of biting a minor’s cheek and trying to break his arms.
Depending on how you knew him, Bendt Laurits Bendtsen Jr. could’ve been Ben, Ben Jr., Benny, Benji Jr., or Mr. B. to you. But most people knew him as Benny. Benny, third-generation owner of Bendtsen’s Bakery from 1993-2016, died Feb. 13 of liver and kidney complications. He was 66.
Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder had been known as Racine County's Jane Doe from 1999-2019. Now, the woman accused of killing her has faced a jury and is headed to prison.
Gov. Tony Evers delivers a $20 million check to Racine to help build the new Racine Community Health Center, using federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to jumpstart a facility aimed at improving health care for low-income Racine families.