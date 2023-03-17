These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: March 17
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man who is accused of selling more than 140 grams of cocaine allegedly was found with an additional 79 grams of coca…
A longstanding Mount Pleasant karate studio is making its way to West Racine.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man is accused of breaking into an apartment and taking more than $1,000 worth of items.
RACINE — A Racine man was arrested after he allegedly was found to be in possession of more than half a pound of marijuana.
A second man has been arrested in a search warrant where the Racine County Metro Drug Unit found more than 80 grams of cocaine and several fir…