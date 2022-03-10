These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: March 10
One person was arrested before dawn Sunday after a reported shots fired incident on the 2000 block of Lasalle Street, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
In under four minutes, Gableman, the leader of the taxpayer-funded probe of Wisconsin's 2020 election that Joe Biden won, and the Fox News host shared multiple inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims about Wisconsin elections.
It's the start of something new for Liamani Segura.
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
More details about the tragic life and death of the woman who had been Racine County's Jane Doe for two decades are coming up in court, as the sons of her alleged killer are testifying in court.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly rammed into a car multiple times, and later was found drunk in a yard with his pants down to his ankles.
Yet again, Foxconn is getting bad press for making a big announcement and then failing to (at least quickly) follow through.
Some people displaced in last week's Anthony Lane fire were just getting back on their feet. Now, all that progress has been undone.
They own a home in Raymond in north-central Racine County. It's just not done being built yet. Now, a school board member and other candidates are being accused of "harassment and bullying" to get the homeowner off of a ballot.
Nearly 80 years ago, Steve Shaffer’s grandmother donated money to help fund a Lutheran school being built in Racine.