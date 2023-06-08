These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: June 8
RACINE — In what seems to be a surprise to the West Racine community, the long-standing Larsen Bakery at 3311 Washington Ave. appears to have …
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing three felony counts in connection to an April 12 shooting near Mead Street Food & Liquor.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
ROCHESTER — A Kenosha woman has been charged with a sixth OWI offense.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee woman has been accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty.