These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: June 28
RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly crashed into a light pole during a police chase also is facing felony drug charges.
RACINE — Racine’s Greek Orthodox Church is once again hosting its 58th annual Greek Festival this weekend on the church grounds, 1335 S. Green…
Three occupants fled after being found inside a stolen Kia. Two people have been detained and one is still at large, according to the Racine P…
A Racine County inmate has been accused of assaulting and throwing hot coffee in the face of another prisoner, sending the man to the hospital…
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify two men who are suspected to have shot and killed two ducks near the Root River Dam.