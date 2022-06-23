These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: June 23
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alleged Latin King gang member accused of drugging and repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor in Racine
The U.S. Marshals reported assisting taking the suspect into custody Wednesday.
Racine woman accused of slashing tires of two cars, cracking a windshield, throwing brick through window
The suspect allegedly initially denied the allegations before admitting to them.
Two teens associated with the Dirty P gang, already facing charges for a February attempted shooting, have been charged with murdering a 14-year-old.
Floyd Alan "Toolie" Cooper III, 25, of the 800 block of Villa Street, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possessing a firearm by a felon.
A lot has changed since Dorothy McDonald began changing. A lot also hasn't. "They (students) still want the same things: They want to feel safe, they want to feel loved, they want to feel like you care about them."
Two lives are in danger after a tandem skydiving accident Sunday.
The Racine Police Department is warning the public that there has been an increased presence of fentanyl, an incredibly deadly opioid, in locally recovered marijuana, a drug that it is virtually impossible to overdose from.
Eating at this new western Racine County sandwich shop is like going on a picnic with an Italian grandma
There ain't any mayo in this tuna salad. And there's no boring store-bought ham and sliced cheddar cheese on the sandwiches.
A Mount Pleasant man has been accused of pointing a gun at a woman in Racine.
A Racine man faces charges after allegedly causing a head-on collision that sent four people to the hospital.