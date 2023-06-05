These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: June 2
A 49-year-old man from Racine died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Friday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sportsman’s Warehouse employee has been accused of taking two guns from the store.
ROCHESTER — A Kenosha woman has been charged with a sixth OWI offense.
Racine County may soon get its first indoor ice rink where hockey players, figure skaters, league participants and recreational skaters can en…
MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.