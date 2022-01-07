These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 7
Related to this story
Most Popular
17 hours in the waiting room. A possible heart attack untreated | Wisconsin's overburdened hospitals
Kristine Coshun’s son Collin was on the floor, screaming, crying and vomiting repeatedly. There was nothing she could do. She'd gotten him to the hospital. But no one was available to help him.
He allegedly said he did not really need the money, but also that he used it for gas; he added that his car broke down and needed to repair it several times.
A woman and a man from Racine are facing charges after they allegedly were using drugs inside a hospital's pregnancy ward.
Several friends used the phrase “shirt off of his back” to describe Fandry's goodness.
Public schools in Madison and Milwaukee have gone virtual again to start 2022. What about Racine County's schools?
A 26-year-old Franksville man was killed in a traffic accident early Saturday morning on Sheridan Road, according to a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.
Early studies indicated that the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus caused less severe COVID-19 symptoms than the preceding delta variant. But hospitals are still filling with people who are seriously sick from COVID. Why?
'Very concerning numbers' | Advocate Aurora reports highest total of COVID inpatients since pandemic began
As of Monday, the total across 25 of Advocate Aurora's facilities was 1,426 inpatients with COVID-19. That includes 30 COVID inpatients in Kenosha and 12 in Burlington. In a single Illinois hospital, there are 269 COVID inpatients.
Racine & Kenosha public schools opt to bring students back to classrooms, despite unions' objections
"At this time, we are planning to welcome students back to school tomorrow," an RUSD spokesperson said in an email to a reporter, which was received at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday.
UPDATE: Killing at Milwaukee Burger King appears unrelated to gun incident at Mount Pleasant drive-thru
The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported "that the incident stemmed from an altercation over food service" and that the suspect is still at large.