Today's mugshots: Jan. 27

“He was a really, really humble man, and I definitely appreciated that humility,” Aaron Rodgers said of Ted Thompson, the former Packers GM who died on Wednesday.
Three people were found dead, two for "some time" and one from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, in a Village of Rochester home Friday, according to Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."
For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.
Racine Unified students will have the option to return to school buildings beginning in March. This story details what grades will come back first, and the options parents have if they want their kids to continue learning virtually.
Neighbors watched nervously but safely through their living room windows as law enforcement filled a normally quiet Rochester neighborhood Friday after apparent double murder-suicide.
Even if more clean-energy jobs are coming in the next four years and beyond, “I don’t know if that’s a lot of solace to the men and women who lost their jobs this week that there might be a potential future job,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said during a Friday morning press conference in Racine County. “A future job doesn’t pay the mortgage. It doesn’t pay the rent. It doesn’t cover the grocery bill.”
WATCH: Burlington HS teacher probe expands to include past classroom methods, alleged politicking & extremism
Parents have reported that Jeff Taff pushed extremist beliefs on students, including that Jews in Nazi Germany were to blame for the Holocaust and COVID-19 is a hoax. A former student said she "didn’t feel safe learning in his environment."
Ramen Racine is currently operating as a "ghost kitchen," a delivery or carry-out only restaurant that shares its kitchen with another restaurant, but remains separate.
Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."