These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 9
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin Vision Associates Inc., a Racine County distributor of contact lenses and other medical goods, is investing nearly $3 million in an …
Caledonia man reached speeds of 100 mph in a 35 mph zone and crashed resulting in a head injury to the passenger
A Caledonia is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from an attempted traffic stop at around 100 mph.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of striking a child in the face with a table during a domestic incident.
Two sex offenders are being released in Racine within the next week, according to news releases from the Racine Police Department.
WIND LAKE — A Wind Lake man has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor over the course of two years.