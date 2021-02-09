Today's mugshots: Feb. 9

Related to this story
A man who owns hundreds of acres of land in the Interstate 94 corridor who had hoped to cash in on property is now suing Foxconn, Racine County and Mount Pleasant for alleged breach of contract.
Black teen sentenced for his part in 2019 Racine beating gets harsher punishment than white accomplice
Attorney Jamie McClendon said that, in the 10 years she has been practicing law, she had not once brought up race because she learned long before she would be met with disdain and a lack of understanding if she tried. That changed Friday.
Kyle Rittenhouse has parted ways with outspoken attorney John Pierce. The Twitter account FreeKyleUSA, which appears to speak for the Rittenhouse family, announced Thursday that Pierce was fired.
Burlington not so sweet any longer on 'chocolate' image, may change its slogan from "Chocolate City U.S.A."
Known for its yearly ChocolateFest event, Burlington is considering dropping its "ChocolateFest U.S.A." slogan and rebranding the community to project a new image.
Eric B. Luedtke, 33, was charged with felony counts of false imprisonment and 1st degree sexual assault (having sexual intercourse with a child under age 13).
The boy was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital before being transported by Flight for Life to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa.
When Myron and Luis met in 2016, an immediate father-son bond was formed. Myron interviewed Luis for a job in the restaurant business, and soon after that, the two spent more time together. Naturally, Myron taught Luis how to cook. "I never realized how much he was watching me," Myron said. "It was like a little kid telling you, 'Dad, I want to be just like you.'"
In 2018, they made the decision together that Myron would adopt Luis.
Now, they run a restaurant together: Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, 2305 Racine St.
Racine man, who claims deadly shooting was justified in order to protect his brother, takes the stand
When a man was being punched last August in Racine, his brother shot one of the alleged attackers, killing Guillermo Martinez. A Racine jury will decide if that is murder.
