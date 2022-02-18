These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 18
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former Green Bay Packers All-Pro was at his in-laws' house when he answered the door and a fellow member of the Packers alumni was there, wearing his Pro Football Hall of Fame member gold blazer.
A man shot and wounded five people in Racine early Sunday then killed himself as police closed in, authorities said.
Caledonia to charge 16 property owners $16K-$142K to pay for sewer/water installed for business park
The village may soon face a lawsuit.
Home sweet Jaramillo: After serving friends delicious dishes for years, Racine couple opens first restaurant
Jaramillo's Home Cook'n's most popular dishes include traditional birria and steak tacos, but Reuben also whips up tacos al pastor — pork tacos made with a spicy sauce topped with pineapples.
Summit Packaging Systems announced on Thursday it is moving forward with a $20 million expansion on Memorial Drive. The expansion will add 77,000 square feet to the facility and allow for the creation of more than 100 new jobs.
James Hamilton, a 31-year-old who was shot to death in his own home in Racine last fall, may have been involved in a shootout with the suspects prior to his death.
Brother of men accused of killing alleged drug dealer in Racine warned victim before deadly shootout, police say
More information is coming out regarding the violent death last year of a Racine man suspected of being involved in drug dealing.
A man in Mount Pleasant accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his gun on Emmertsen Road Friday afternoon.
Racine County real estate records show that the Gooseberries grocery store in Burlington has been sold for $2.4 million to a company that the store owner registered with the state just last month.
The man accused of shooting five people before killing himself as police closed in Sunday night in Downtown Racine has been identified by police.