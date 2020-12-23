Today's mugshots: Dec. 23
Related to this story
Most Popular
About a dozen businesses in Racine and Kenosha counties have been target of gaming machine burglaries
-
- 5 min to read
In each case, the thieves broke in, smashed gaming machines, took cash and left — often in under two minutes. “Aren’t the bars and restaurants having enough frickin’ problems?” said one tavern owner. One restaurant was hit twice in two days.
-
- 5 min to read
The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.
“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.
Racine SWAT team reports taking shooting suspect into custody before 5 a.m. today; victim in serious condition
The victim of a shooting is reported to be in serious condition after being shot at around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Albert Street in Racine Monday night.
-
- 5 min to read
It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.
This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.
Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.
Despite what you may have heard, the city is not prohibiting veterans from applying to work for the Racine Police Department.
Arthur T. Dexter, 68, of the 6900 block of Prince Drive, was charged with a one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13; that is a Class A felony, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Four Milwaukee teens were arrested after two of them allegedly stole merchandise from Best Buy on Saturday morning, made thre…
Teen faces two felony charges for alleged robberies during meetups purportedly to sell PlayStation 5
A Racine teenager who claimed to have been selling a PlayStation 5 allegedly robbed two people of $700 each, one of them at gunpoint, during supposed meetups to sell a PS5 at local parks, according to police.
Medical goods distributor Wisconsin Vision Associates needs more space so badly, and doesn't want to leave Burlington, that the company is trying to purchase an entire shopping center.