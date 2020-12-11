Today's mugshots: Dec. 11

It’s a December Friday night in Wisconsin, fish fry night during the holiday season, and traditionally restaurants are hopping with activity and infused with a convivial air. The immigrant Germans that populated Wisconsin brought with them a word for it, gemütlichkeit, a state of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.

But 2020 is anything but a traditional year.

At Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, gemütlichkeit is in short supply as co-owner Patti Landreman looks out over an empty bar and a dining room occupied by a sparse handful of customers, the festively-decorated dining room belying a bleak, stark reality: business is down, dramatically so.