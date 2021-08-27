Today's mugshots: Aug. 27
A 44-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon near the area of LaSalle and English streets, the Racine Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon in a news release.
A 40-year-old man from Missouri died Sunday after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said early Sunday evening. Schmaling said the man was "a hero.”
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after allegedly being found with had more than 1,634 grams (3.6 pounds) of marijuana and more than 280 …
Racine police have released the name of a 44-year-old man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon. Here are all the latest details.
A minority of hospital employees are becoming more vocal, to the point of risking their jobs and careers, in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At Ascension, there's no appeals process to the health system's mandate.
One woman was shot Sunday night in Racine, at or near Marquette Park.
Today unexpectedly became an unfortunately tough day for all the Racine beer lovers and supporters of local businesses. In September, taproom hours will be 4-9 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. on Fridays and noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
Racine man allegedly drove his motorcycle while drunk, said he thought everyone else was driving recklessly
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly was driving his motorcycle while drunk, and reportedly told the officer he thought everyone else was d…
Ashley Rannow — the sister-in-law of Becky Rannow, who was found dead in her home Aug. 13 — said she hopes "somebody is found and is prosecuted for this whole thing. She deserves it. She doesn't deserve to be another statistic of it not being discovered and found until years later. I'd rather it be found now."