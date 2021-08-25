Today's mugshots: Aug. 25
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 44-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon near the area of LaSalle and English streets, the Racine Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon in a news release.
A 40-year-old man from Missouri died Sunday after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said early Sunday evening. Schmaling said the man was "a hero.”
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after allegedly being found with had more than 1,634 grams (3.6 pounds) of marijuana and more than 280 …
'Somebody took my sister away from me and it’s not fair' | Loved ones grieve woman killed last week in Racine
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
A minority of hospital employees are becoming more vocal, to the point of risking their jobs and careers, in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At Ascension, there's no appeals process to the health system's mandate.
One woman was shot Sunday night in Racine, at or near Marquette Park.
Are faster response times worth the noise? Burlington up in the air about proposed Flight for Life base
Flight For Life has Burlington all aflutter with plans for a new helicopter ambulance operation. Some question whether the local airport would become too noisy, even if emergency medical response times could be drastically improved.
A Racine man has been charged in the death of Steven Holub, a father of two who died after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in Racine on May 27, 2020. The suspect allegedly smoked marijuana prior to the fatal crash.
Xanax, Percocet and marijuana were reportedly found in the car of a man who nearly caused a crash.
Badger Liquor, a Wisconsin-based alcoholic beverage sales company, locks in plans for expansion into Racine County
A company that brands itself as Wisconsin’s largest alcoholic beverage sales company is moving forward with an expansion into Caledonia within the Interstate 94 corridor.