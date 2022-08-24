These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 24
Yeah, Quentin Smith may have been selling marijuana when he was killed. And "he might've been friends" with kids in gangs. But neither of those things should be a death sentence says his older sister.
The final property in Foxconn Area 1 that was not sold to make way for the underwhelming Foxconn development was finally sold Monday.
'I'll stab all y'all' | Lathrop Avenue barbershop owner faces attempted homicide charge for stabbing during fight
The co-owner of Tha Illest Barbershop has been charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed another man five times with scissors during a fight Thursday.
A Texas man has been accused of stabbing a man in the stomach and then threatening to kill his mom at a restaurant near Interstate 94.
A Burlington man has been charged with his fifth OWI and was allegedly found with a baggie of cocaine in his shoe when he was taken to the Racine County Jail.
Police in the Waukesha County community of Muskego say a 17-year-old girl suffered a fatal head injury Sunday evening in a utility vehicle accident that occurred near the Racine County line.
An 18-year-old man was stabbed at least twice Thursday afternoon during a dispute on Lathrop Avenue.
Racine tattoo artist has a second chance at life after random shooting left him with 22 bullet holes
It's been a long road to recovery for Darryl Clark, a Racine tattoo artist who was the victim of an apparently random shooting that left him with 22 bullet holes. His message for his hometown: "I appreciate the love."
The Racine Police Department issued a wanted persons notice on Thursday for local resident Montavius Drane on the preliminary charge of first-degree attempted homicide.
The 15-year-old allegedly killed the 16-year-old because of an alleged gang affiliation but without any threat of violent provocation.