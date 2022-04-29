These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: April 29
A woman was found dead Sunday morning on Villa Street in Racine, and a suspect has been identified. That suspect is believed to be armed and d…
Racine woman accused of helping Terry Jackson escape after he allegedly killed Brittany Booker Sunday
More information is being revealed about a Sunday killing that's shaken Racine.
Community rallies to raise more than $17,000 for 6 children left behind by Racine woman found dead Sunday
Community rallies to help the family of the woman killed on Sunday. Brittany Booker, 30, leaves behind six kids, and numerous extended family members and many friends.
“My daughter was scared every day" | For months, Brittany Booker lived in fear of attack before she was killed
“My daughter was scared every day." Leonard Larry said she would get out of her car, run until she was inside her house, then quickly lock the door. Brittany Booker, the mother to 6 children, was killed Sunday, the victim of violent crime.
Three women in total have been officially accused of harboring Terry Jackson.
Wanggaard, the brother of a state senator, died Saturday night of an unexpected medical emergency. Friends and family are remembering him as loving, a family man, unique, dedicated to the community, and someone who valued smiling and joking around.
A Mount Pleasant couple has been federally charged for allegedly trafficking guns and drugs. Federal agents reported raiding their hotel room on April 5.
Watch now: Lightning strike rocks the house at Racine County tavern filled with customers last weekend
A Waterford homeowner's security camera captures video of lightning striking a crowded tavern, Spanky's Sports Bar and Grill, where a capacity crowd is stunned by the incident while patrons enjoy fish fry and live music.
This Racine native runs what is believed to be the Twin Cities' only black-owned pizza joint.
Racine man allegedly told officer he wanted two things after being arrested: to go to jail, and cocaine
He got one of those things. You can guess which one.