These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: April 26
A woman was found dead Sunday morning on Villa Street in Racine, and a suspect has been identified. That suspect is believed to be armed and d…
Community rallies to raise more than $17,000 for 6 children left behind by Racine woman found dead Sunday
Community rallies to help the family of the woman killed on Sunday. Brittany Booker, 30, leaves behind six kids, and numerous extended family members and many friends.
A teen who was arrested for homicide when he was 14 years old pleaded not guilty to the charge in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday; judge rules against sending the case to juvenile court.
Wanggaard, the brother of a state senator, died Saturday night of an unexpected medical emergency. Friends and family are remembering him as loving, a family man, unique, dedicated to the community, and someone who valued smiling and joking around.
A Mount Pleasant couple has been federally charged for allegedly trafficking guns and drugs. Federal agents reported raiding their hotel room on April 5.
Walworth District Attorney's Office files criminal complaints against 11 suspects as part of drug investigation.
RACINE — A Racine inmate has been accused of assaulting another prisoner and collapsing his lung.
Jellystone Park continues to expand on its 222-acre site. This business is to construct an almost 3,000 square-foot bathhouse and recreational center building, almost 2,000 square-foot in-ground pool and expanded pool decking located at the park, 8425 Highway 38.
Former barber pleads not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of a client.
RACINE — Two Racine men have been accused of an attempted armed robbery that occurred Saturday on Douglas Avenue.