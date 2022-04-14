These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: April 14
Racine Unified School District has apologized for having “missed the mark with the lunch served” to students on Wednesday.
On Friday, Racine's Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop for Terral Martin, 28, of Racine. He has been identified as a suspect in the killing.
A Racine woman has been accused of stealing debit and credit card numbers, and also attempting to link 97 different numbers to a CashApp profile.
Man sentenced to four years in prison for theft and misconduct in office.
A suburban Milwaukee developer has won approval from the Village of Yorkville to transform farmland along I-94 into a 400,000-square-foot industrial property that dwarfs anything in the nearby Grandview Business Park.
An 1897 hotel burned down in Uptown last night.
RACINE — An alleged drug dealer has been charged in a Jan. 27 overdose death in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Judge Robert Repischak lifted the suspension of proceedings in a homicide case on Monday after the defendant returned from treatment competent to stand trial.
Teen involved in fight that ended in gunfire after he'd been knocked out sentenced to less than 140 days in prison
WITH VIDEO OF COURTROOM APOLOGY: What should be done with a young man who participated in the fight but not the shooting that followed?
