These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 5
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kristian Winfield: Harden takes another shot at Antetokounmpo, but Rockets star is upset about the wrong thing
James Harden must still be salty.
RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Humane Society Tuesday announced the removal of 95 cats — and counting — from a single Racine County home since …
RACINE — Downtown Racine’s newest restaurant, Amos Los Tacos, sounds like a Mexican restaurant. But it’s actually a Mexican gastropub, says it…
RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Humane Society Tuesday announced the removal of 95 cats — and counting — from a single Racine County home since …
When Racine Police Department officers arrived, the car was still in the same spot; it appeared that the two women were unable to figure out how to start the car that used “a fob-style ignition.”
Lake Geneva officials are once again considering creating a pedestrian plaza on Wrigley Drive, and several business owners are already expressing opposition to the idea.
RACINE — One person has died after striking a utility pole on Washington Avenue (Highway 20) early Sunday morning, Racine police said.
RACINE — Authorities are not publicly identifying the victim of a one-vehicle fatal crash on Washington Avenue early Sunday morning because th…
RACINE — “The hat you wear will enter the room minutes before you ever arrive.”
BURLINGTON — A man was transported by Flight for Life after a crash Monday afternoon in the City of Burlington that reportedly left him with s…