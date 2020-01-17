These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 17
Related to this story
Most Popular
STURTEVANT — On March 15, in a bombshell announcement, Cree reported that it had sold off its entire lighting business for $310 million, a bus…
KENOSHA — A local physician is charged with 61 counts of felony drug distribution, alleged to have been overprescribing Adderall, oxycodone an…
RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after reportedly stealing money from Family Dollar while working as a cashier.
MOUNT PLEASANT — While many eyes are on how much taxpayer money the Foxconn Technology Group could receive through incentives, some consulting…
A local physician is charged with 61 counts of felony drug distribution, alleged to have been overprescribing Adderall, oxycodone and weight-loss drugs.
Since Caledonians fought back and effectively killed a plan that would have brought a Walmart to Four Mile Road, development in the county's largest municipality by area has proven to be a slow process.
"He didn’t panic. He didn’t stop. He didn’t give up."
RACINE — The new owner of the former Casablanca de Mexico Restaurant and Lounge site, 230 Main St., said that if all goes according to plan, a…
RACINE — A former St. Lucy’s Parish School teacher is no longer volunteering at the school, after allegations surfaced that he reportedly made…