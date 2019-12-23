These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 23
Related to this story
Most Popular
SOMERS – A Racine man was killed in a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway L Wednesday afternoon.
Before the K-9 handler brought the dog into the residence to help with the search, the handler asked the occupants if there were any drugs, such as fentanyl in the residence, which would harm the K-9.
MOUNT PLEASANT — The possibility of a new Culver’s restaurant and gas station — or some other business — have taken a step closer to becoming …
Two men were walking along a sidewalk on Sheridan Road after leaving a nearby bar early Sunday when a stranger with a guitar case on his back approached them on the sidewalk.
Almost four pounds of cocaine, fentanyl and opiates were allegedly found in the possession of a 37-year-old Racine man last week.
“I’ve never had a negative tattoo comment about my tattoos while out working,” said Sgt. Chad Melby of the Racine Police Department. “It makes me approachable. I’m more than just a guy in a uniform.”
RACINE — An afternoon of hanging out with a friend turned into a scary situation on Thursday with one person being taken to the hospital.
BURLINGTON — A Burlington pair are facing felony charges for child neglect after a young child was spotted yelling and pushing on a screen in …
The land the popular coffee Mocha Lisa sits on is for sale. But the coffeehouse owner says, “We are here to stay.”
Inside the apartment, 70.8 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun, $706 in cash and drug packaging supplies were found, according to the Racine Police Department.