Today's highlight

On Aug. 30, 2021, the united states completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war with the Taliban back in power, as air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul's airport. after watching the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan, Taliban fighters fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency.

On this date

In 1861, union gen. John C. Fremont instituted martial law in Missouri and declared slaves there to be free. (however, Fremont's emancipation order was countermanded by President Abraham Lincoln.)

In 1941, during World War ii, German forces approaching Leningrad cut off the remaining rail line out of the city.

In 1945, U.S. gen. Douglas Macarthur arrived in Japan to set up allied occupation headquarters.

In 1967, the senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. supreme Court.

In 1983, Guion s. Bluford Jr. became the first Black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.

In 1991, Azerbaijan declared its independence, joining the stampede of republics seeking to secede from the soviet union.

In 1992, the television series "northern exposure" won six Emmy awards, including best drama series, while "murphy Brown" received three Emmys, including best comedy series.

In 1993, "the late show with David letterman" premiered on CBs-TV.

In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was Aug. 31 where the crash occurred.)

In 2005, a day after hurricane Katrina hit, floods were covering 80% of new Orleans, looting continued to spread and rescuers in helicopters and boats picked up hundreds of stranded people.

In 2007, in a serious breach of nuclear security, a B-52 bomber armed with six nuclear warheads flew cross-country unnoticed; the air Force later punished 70 people.

Ten years ago: Indonesia's highest court upheld a death sentence for Lindsay Sandiford, a British woman convicted of smuggling $2.5 million worth of cocaine into the resort island of Bali. Seamus Heaney, who won the Nobel Prize for literature and gained a global reputation as Ireland's greatest poet since William Butler yates, died in Dublin at age 74.