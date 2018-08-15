MOUNT PLEASANT — Amy A. Furreness has been elected president of Sunburst Toastmaster Club 5454 for 2018-19.
Other officers are; Barbara A. Cate, vice president, education; Josie McPhee, vice president, membership; Ken Stenzel, vice president, public relations; Erica Christy, secretary; Virginia R. Thomas, treasurer, and Ronald S. Morshita, sergeant-at-arms.
Toastmasters helps individuals speak more effectively and make more confident presentations. The Sunburst Chapter has been in Racine since 1984. The club meets at 7:45 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at Mount Pleasant Town Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. Meetings are generally an hour. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Furreness at 630-478-2920 or email asfurreness@shimadzu.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.