TNF: Myles Garrett, helmet a ‘weapon,’ banned for rest of season

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is done playing for the Cleveland Browns this season. The NFL isn’t saying when the star defensive end will play again.

Garrett was suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason by the league Friday, hours after he shockingly used a helmet “as a weapon” by striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Garrett’s violent outburst in the final seconds of Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Steelers landed him the longest suspension for a single on-field infraction in league history. Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games in 2006.

The league’s No. 1 overall pick in 2017 was also fined an undisclosed amount and Garrett must meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office before his reinstatement is considered.

After wrestling Rudolph to the ground as the Browns were closing out a rare win over their rivals, Garrett ripped off the quarterback’s helmet and clobbered him on top of the head, triggering a benches-clearing brawl that capped another physical game between the AFC North teams.