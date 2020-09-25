TNF: Jaguars stumble out of gate, lose 31-13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone might be done deferring.

The Jaguars allowed a touchdown on the game's opening drive for the third straight week, leaving them in another hole before quarterback Gardner Minshew even stepped on the field. This one set the tone for a 31-13 loss to Miami on Thursday night.

The Jags won the coin toss for the third consecutive outing, and Marrone opted to put his defense on the field first. It backfired again.

Miami (1-2) marched 84 yards on 12 plays, taking a 7-0 lead on Ryan Fitzpatrick's touchdown pass to Preston Williams. The Dolphins scored touchdowns on their next two possessions, too, opening up a 21-7 lead that was too much for Jacksonville (1-2) to overcome in a 31-13 loss.

Fitzpatrick ran for 38 yards and a score, lowering his shoulder into tacklers more than once. He even had a reception when his pass was batted in the air. That was one of his 18 completions in 20 attempts for 160 yards and two scores.

