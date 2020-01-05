Titans pleased, but not satisfied after win over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Titans coach Mike Vrabel posted himself outside the locker room following Tennessee's 20-13 wild-card playoff win over the New England Patriots and waited.

He wanted to personally shake the hand of every member of his team as they came off the field. Between the flood of high-fives and hugs, Vrabel mostly said, "Thank you" as his smiling players streamed by.

The last player to come down the corridor was running back Derrick Henry. When he locked eyes with his coach, he beamed as well and began shouting, "We want more! We want more!" before the pair eventually shared their own embrace.

Tennessee's methodical effort against the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots and the league's top-ranked defense was one of the biggest surprises of Saturday's opening day of the playoffs. But the Titans made one thing clear afterward: They feel like their best football is still ahead of of them. They advanced to face AFC top seed Baltimore in the divisional round.

"That's the way we like it. We don't want nothing easy. We want it gritty, we want it dirty," said Henry, who carried 34 times for 182 yards and a touchdown.