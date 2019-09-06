Dunlap.jpg
Tiquan C. Dunlap, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.

