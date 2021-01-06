 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tips for a successful marriage proposal
0 comments

Tips for a successful marriage proposal

  • 0
Wedding proposal photo
METRO

People ready to "pop the question" may wonder about the right way to initiate an engagement proposal. Because a marriage proposal is such a memorable moment in a couples' lives together, those doing the proposing often go to great lengths to ensure things go smoothly. While there is no proposal playbook, these guidelines can assist those ready to take the leap.

  • Add a personal touch. It's easy to get caught up in making a marriage proposal a spectacle or something worthy of a social media post. But taking a sweetheart back to a special place that recalls a significant moment can set the backdrop for a memorable proposal. Incorporating the place you first met or a special song into the proposal can make it that much more personal and meaningful.
  • Embrace the old fashioned. It may be romantic to step back in time and followed the traditions of yesteryear. Show respect to future in-laws by speaking to them about intentions to propose and ask for their blessings. Get down on bended knee when asking for a sweetheart's hand. Such gestures add up to meaningful expressions of love.
  • Consider timing. A person may be so excited to propose that he or she fails to consider how the other person in the relationship is feeling. If that person is overwhelmed by work projects or stressed about upcoming events, consider waiting to propose at a more relaxed time.
  • Enlist help from others. It can be a challenge to keep your excitement hidden while collecting information about a future spouse's likes and dislikes. Ask friends and close family members to be your accomplices so that information can be gathered without generating suspicion. This can be especially helpful when finding the perfect ring.
  • Keep it simple. The more complex a proposal, the more opportunities for things to go wrong. Simplicity, even if it means keeping the proposal to yourself until the question has been popped, can make for an extra special moment.

Marriage proposals happen every day. With humor, confidence and a heart full of love, popping the question can be a success.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie
Local News

Two killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people were killed in a crash on I-94 Tuesday night, the fatal accident one of dozens of crashes and motorists in need of assistance that kept emergency crews busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the area experienced its first winter storm of the season.

+10
Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'
Local News

Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'

  • 7 min to read

“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”

Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested
Crime and Courts

Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested

Xavier Desun Taylor, 32, of the 1600 block of Kentucky Street, has been charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, felony counts of burglary of a building and robbery with use of force, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as 12 felony counts of bail jumping and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

+5
A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes
Local News

A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes

One of the few cafes in Downtown Racine has closed. A Little R & R Cafe closed its doors Dec. 28. It is the second cafe to close at its location, 619 Wisconsin Ave., in four years; in 2016 Circa Celeste was sold and transformed into R & R.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News