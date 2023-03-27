Tina Y. Johnson, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
The video on Tek's last day as a law enforcement dog has gone viral.
Waterford is losing a popular destination with the announced shutdown of Waterford Unique Antique Market, once ranked among Wisconsin's best i…
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.
BURLINGTON — A Wisconsin Vision Center employee is accused of breaking into the CEO’s safe and taking gift cards and merchandise worth more th…
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Qdoba employee has been accused of taking drugs while at work.
