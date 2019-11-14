Timothy W Turek
0 comments

Timothy W Turek

  • 0
Turek.jpg

Timothy W Turek, 100 block of Echo Lane, Racine, stalking, felony personal identity theft, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, violation of injunction (harassment), misdemeanor bail jumping. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News