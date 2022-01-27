Timothy T. Hollins, 1200 block of West Lawn Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Timothy T. Hollins
Related to this story
Most Popular
After 2 years of investigation, Racine Police report arresting man with 5¼ pounds of cocaine and fentanyl
A 40-year-old Racine man has been accused of distributing a large amount of cocaine and heroin in southeast Wisconsin and Chicago.
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
SOMERS — A Racine woman has died from injuries received after being ejected from a car involved in a high-speed crash early Friday on Sheridan Road (Highway 32).
"You take away a life, you shouldn't have a life. But, we can't control that. I'm just asking you please give him as much time as possible," said the grandmother of Arkaydin Howard, the infant who died nearly three years ago.
Kenosha man allegedly broke into Racine home, claimed to be a cop, started screaming, then was shot by resident
A Kenosha man allegedly broke into a Racine home and claimed to be a police officer before being shot and later arrested.
New owner, new flavors, new record holders, new dough, same Chubbie's. "We're a staple here in Racine," said Marwan "Mike" Otallah, the new owner of Chubbie's Pizzeria & Sandwich Shoppe.
Watch now: 'Should never have taken his life' | Man convicted for killing Earl Caldwell doesn't ask for leniency
At his sentencing hearing Friday, Khalil Buckley said "I'm not asking for leniency." Buckley was convicted at trial in November 2021 of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Caldwell in the back of the head as he tried to run away.
Biker club shooting: Friend of dead man says he was kneeling just below line of fire when shooting occurred
Multiple witnesses have come forward to point to Donley Carey as the person who killed DeMarcus Anderson in February 2020 in the private club of Sin City Motorcycle Club on Memorial Drive in Racine.
A local man was arrested in his home early Sunday morning following the Green Bay Packers' Saturday night playoff loss after he allegedly fired a gun at another person he had watched the game with.
Racine man was allegedly driving drunk, crashed into light pole, then found lying in the snow in Caledonia
A 51-year-old Racine man who was allegedly driving drunk crashed into a light pole in Caledonia before being found lying in the snow next to his car.