Timothy T. Haynes, 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, substantial battery, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Racine teen dies after being ejected from vehicle on Highway U
-
Two shot in Downtown Racine bar fight; location has long history of issues
-
Man's body found in Mount Pleasant pond Sunday
-
Facing OWI citation, Racine County deputy refused blood draw
-
Truth Bar called in to city committee after nearby shooting, other incidents
promotion
An in-depth series examining evictions in the city of Racine.
Tell us what you think
Should Special Counsel Robert Mueller be allowed to testify before Congress?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Electronics
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.