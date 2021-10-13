Timothy J Hayes

A police officer is allegedly being investigated for statements made regarding a student who brought forward allegations of discrimination in the school. Students say they brought their concerns to school administration and received no support. Advocacy leaders said they were lied to by the school's administration, too.
A suspect killed himself during a raid on a home in Racine's Georgetown neighborhood on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service told The Journal Times. A federal agent was shot in the incident but the agent's injuries are reportedly not life-threatening, the Marshals Service said.
A southeastern Wisconsin bank is warning customers about a federal proposal that would require financial institutions to report additional bank activities to the IRS for any account holders with more than $600 in annual transactions.