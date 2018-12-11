121118-KIMBROUGH-MUG.jpg

Timothy G. Kimbrough, 33, 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (third offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer, repeater), hit and run (attended vehicle, repeater), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments