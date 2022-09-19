NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timmothy T. Williams, S. Holland, Illinois, felony theft (false representation between $5,000-$10,000), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timmothy T. Williams, S. Holland, Illinois, felony theft (false representation between $5,000-$10,000), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
“If I had a $1,000 for every architect that has reached out to look at the property, I would probably have $30-40K by now,” the realtor said.
The owner of Doobie's Beer Joint, where the 20-year-old driver was prior to the Highway 11 crash, says there's more to the story and plans to push back against the allegations.
They thought they were doing business with one of their usual suppliers, but the owners of a Racine County heating and air-conditioning business sent $160,000 to thieves from the country of Iceland.
A Racine man has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10.
The Racine Zoo is very literally caught in the middle of a nearly one-million-dollar lawsuit regarding 2019 Lakeview Community Center fire.
If you're thinking about going to a high school football game on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.
If you're thinking about going to a high school football game on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.
Blood left on a cash register led to the arrest of a Racine man suspected of robbing the Park Inn diner.
The suspect was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court this week.
The Racine Police Department said officers were called to the 300 block of Main Street, an area with multiple bars, at 11:40 p.m. Saturday "regarding a fight with shots fired."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.