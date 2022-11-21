 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Time for a winter picnic in a snow globe at Racine Zoo

  • 0
Snow globe inside

The inside of a snow globe at the Racine Zoo.

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will offer its Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe experience Dec. 16-Feb. 12.

Attendees can relax outdoors while staying cozy in a heated dome with friends and family. The private experience features food, drinks, an ambassador animal encounter and more for up to eight people.

Package options are available to customize the experience. Packages start at $175. Availability hours for 90-minute time slots are 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Snow globes will not be available Dec. 24 and 25 and Jan. 1.

To reserve a snow globe or for more information, go to racinezoo.org/winter-picnic-in-a-snow-globe.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

Burlington Police officers reported that they responded to a driveway of a residence on the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman yelling for help. When they arrived, officers said they found a man — Richard "Rick" Lawrence Sallmann — wrapping a jacket around a woman's head, attempting to suffocate her.

"Officers intervened and stopped the assault," the BPD said Friday, and Sallmann was arrested soon after fleeing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News