Time for a winter picnic in a snow globe at Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will offer its Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe experience Dec. 16-Feb. 12.

Attendees can relax outdoors while staying cozy in a heated dome with friends and family. The private experience features food, drinks, an ambassador animal encounter and more for up to eight people.

Package options are available to customize the experience. Packages start at $175. Availability hours for 90-minute time slots are 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Snow globes will not be available Dec. 24 and 25 and Jan. 1.

To reserve a snow globe or for more information, go to racinezoo.org/winter-picnic-in-a-snow-globe.