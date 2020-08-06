Tiger Woods might have a new putter for the PGA Championship

Westwood, Pepperell and Harrington cited international travel and the COVID-19 pandemic for not playing. Others cited injuries. Thomas Pieters of Belgium hasn't played since the European Tour shut down in March. Neither has Francesco Molinari, and his time has been consumed moving his family from London to California.

Alex Noren replaced Taylor in the field. Next on the alternate list is Pat Perez, who was at the TPC Harding Park.

Perez said it was a short drive from Lake Tahoe at the Barracuda Championship and he had a place to stay with Jason Kokrak. Otherwise, he said he might not be on site. At this rate, he might wind up getting a tee time, although the 155 players tested for the coronavirus all had negative results.

That leaves the PGA Championship with 91 players from the top 100 in the world.

Packing for summer?

The PGA Championship in August for years meant heat and plenty of sweating. Not this one in San Francisco, where temperatures have been in the 50s and 60s, much colder with the marine layer.

Justin Thomas said he packed for his major no differently from going to the British Open, with one difference.

"The thing is for the Open, you're most likely going to be throwing a rain suit on with whatever you have, whether it's that cold or whether it's just raining. That's what I've done many times," he said. "The one difference at an Open Championship is three of the four days I've just gone to the course in sweatpants and haven't even put golf pants on because I know I'm just going to wear my rain pants over them the entire day."

