Tiffany M King
Tiffany M King

Tiffany King.jpg

Tiffany (aka Tiffany Brazzell) M King, 2500 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

