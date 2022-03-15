Tickets for Milwaukee NCAA games aren't cheap

It was 5:24 p.m. Sunday when the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team showed up on the CBS selection show broadcast as being assigned to the NCAA Tournament first-round games in Milwaukee.

That contest against Colgate won’t start until late Friday night but the competition to be in Fiserv Forum took off quickly and became the priciest in the first week of the tournament.

“As soon as it was announced, we definitely had a pretty big spike in action,” said Jim Bryce Jr., a partner at Milwaukee broker Ticket King. “And action is still good. It slowed down a little bit from when it was first announced but it’s been still pretty decent as far as people buying and selling.”

Beyond the interest from the home-state team, tickets might be harder to come by or at least more expensive because of fewer being available on the primary market, Bryce said.

Badgers season ticket buyers and donors in the past had a limited opportunity to buy tickets for the team’s NCAA games through UW’s allotment. That’s not available this year.

UW received only 350 tickets from the NCAA for its games at Fiserv Forum, which has a basketball capacity of 17,341. That’s down from 550 the last time it played NCAA games in Milwaukee in 2014.

The team allotment is being used by player and coaching staff family members and school and athletics administrators, so UW didn’t put any of it up for sale for the general public or students.

Less availability through the team and a sold-out venue from the primary market means big business for resellers. It’ll increase further as Friday gets closer, Bryce said.

“The number of seats is a little more limited than I’ve seen in the past, four or five days out from the event,” he said.

The NCAA games in Milwaukee are split into three, two-game ticketing sessions. The first on Friday has Purdue playing Yale and Texas facing Virginia Tech. The night games are LSU against Iowa State and the Badgers against Colgate. Winners from the games in each session play on Sunday.

Iowa State fans made the 2017 NCAA first- and second-round games at Milwaukee’s Bradley Center a tough ticket, Bryce said. They’re competing with fans of the home-state team for tickets five years later.

The cost to get into the night session Friday is more than double what it would take to buy into the first two games. The lowest price at Ticket King for the Friday session including the Badgers was more than $300 as of Tuesday afternoon; it was less than $130 for the early games.

At StubHub, the lowest for the UW ticket was $253 with fees.

Ticketmaster’s resale site had options starting at $238 for the UW and Iowa State games and $78 for the day games, not including fees. None of the seven other first- and second-round sites had a get-in price above $200.

The Sunday ticket resale prices could take off Friday night if the Badgers get past Colgate, Bryce said.

There are less-expensive options to watch the game for Badgers fans. Deer District outside Fiserv Forum will be open with large video screens showing the games. Punch Bowl Social across the Deer District plaza from Fiserv Forum is the Badgers’ pregame meeting site, with a 6 p.m. Friday event featuring the UW band and spirit squad.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Milwaukee chapter has watch parties set up for Friday night at two locations.

