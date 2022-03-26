Tickets for Downtown Wine Walks on sale April 1

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation will host Wine Walks from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays, May 7 and 14.

Attendees will sample 20 wines and 10 beer samples poured at 30 participating businesses.

“Our Wine Walk sampling locations are very diverse, from specialty shops to restaurants, bars and galleries," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "This is such a fun event. I encourage you to rally your friends together and spend the day in beautiful Downtown.”

Tickets cost $40 and include a wine sampling glass, canvas tote-bag and snacks at each location. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. April 1. Go to bit.ly/WineWalkMay2022, call the DRC office at 262-634-6002 or go to racinedowntown.com.

Proceeds benefit the DRC, a nonprofit whose mission is to foster economic, social and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0