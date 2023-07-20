PADDOCK LAKE — The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.

Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake.

The group Disconapse performs on July 20.

Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden.

After today’s concert, the Rhythm on the Lake concerts will feature:

July 27: Kat and the Hurricane

Aug. 3: Yesterday’s Children

Aug. 10: Flood Brothers

Aug. 17: Kojo

For more details about other activities and amenities in Kenosha County Parks, visit parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check out Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.